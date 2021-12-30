(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Josh Hawley said he will object to the certification of the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden as president when Congress convenes on Jan. 6, despite warnings from GOP leaders that they won’t support such an effort.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley, of Missouri, said in a statement. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden.”

President Donald Trump so far has refused to concede his loss in the election -- citing baseless claims of fraud -- and urged his supporters to carry on the fight.

Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama said earlier this month that he will object to the declaration and is likely to be joined in that effort by other House Republicans, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Hawley’s announcement likely means that the House and Senate will adjourn from a joint session to debate the objection for up to two hours. The objection must be made by both a representative and a senator.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said. “But Congress has so far failed to act.”

John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said last week that attempt to object to electoral count is “just not going to go anywhere.”

