(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday asked Representative Jim Jordan to voluntarily agree to a meeting.

The request to speak to Jordan raises the stakes in the panel’s probe, because Jordan is one of former President Donald Trump’s highest profile congressional allies. Jordan has publicly acknowledged telephone communications directly with Trump on Jan. 6, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Jordan is now the second sitting lawmaker the committee has asked for an interview.

