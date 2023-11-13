(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is counting on Democrats to overcome misgivings and approve his proposal to avert a US government shutdown.

The Republican leader plans a vote Tuesday on his temporary funding proposal under a procedure that requires a two-thirds majority, a threshold he can only meet with support from a large number of Democratic lawmakers.

The scenario is similar to the one earlier this fall that while avoiding a shutdown, led to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“I think we will have bipartisan agreement,” Johnson told CNBC early Tuesday.

Johnson would not speculate on how many Democrats might back the plan, or how many of his fellow Republicans will vote against it.

Hardline conservatives had made clear to him that they would block holding a simple majority vote on the measure because he didn’t satisfy their demands for immediate steep spending cuts or changes to immigration law.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wouldn’t say Monday night if his party would deliver the necessary votes to Johnson. “No decision,” he responded, adding that he would be meeting with his caucus Tuesday morning to discuss a path forward.

Democrats don’t like Johnson’s measure because it leaves out emergency funding for Israel and Ukraine and threatens a two-step shutdown next year. The measure would finance some parts of the US government through Jan. 19 and other parts through Feb. 2.

Still, there were signs Democratic leaders may acquiesce because the short-term funding doesn’t include cuts or poison-pill policy demands.

President Joe Biden indicated Monday afternoon he was inclined against a veto threat, pointing out continuing negotiations with Senate leaders from both parties.

“I’m not going to make a judgment on what I’d veto or what I’d sign,” Biden told reporters at the White House, adding he “will wait and see” how talks on interim funding progress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Johnson Monday for resisting demands from hardliners in his party.

“I hope the speaker does not buckle to the loud voices on his hard-right flank to add partisan cuts,” Schumer said.

Johnson faces opposition from at least nine ultra-conservatives in his party.

“I will not support a status quo that fails to acknowledge fiscal irresponsibility, and changes absolutely nothing while emboldening a do-nothing Senate and a fiscally illiterate President,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry said on X, the former Twitter.

