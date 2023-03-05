(Bloomberg) -- Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a vocal GOP critic of Donald Trump, said he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 because he doesn’t want to help the former president win with a large field of candidates splitting up the vote.

“There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead,” Hogan said in a guest essay on Sunday in the New York Times. “But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multi car pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”

Hogan, a popular two-term Maryland governor who left office in January because of term limits, had been laying the groundwork for a presidential bid. But he had said he wouldn’t run if his candidacy would increase Trump’s chances of winning.

Trump has said of candidates looking to challenge him “the more the merrier” because he’s hoping a large field will help him win the nomination with a mere plurality, just as he did in 2016 when 17 major GOP candidates ran.

The first declared GOP candidates are former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Ohio anti-ESG crusader Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to jump into the race sometime after the Florida legislative session ends in May.

Other Republicans considering a White House bid include former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo; US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; former governors Chris Christie of New Jersey, and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas; and governors Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Trump promised at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday night to “finish what we started” in another term, vowing to run even if he’s indicted and despite polls showing many GOP voters want an alternative.

Hogan said in the New York Times essay that he believes “the tides are finally turning” and that Republican voters are “growing tired of the drama and are open to new leadership” — and to win again after three successive disappointing federal elections under Trump.

“We cannot afford to have Mr. Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle,” Hogan said. “To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump.”

(Updates with Hogan comments in guest op-ed starting in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.