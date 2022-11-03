(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has taken the lead in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania against Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the final days before Tuesday’s vote, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey found Oz ahead of Fetterman 48% to 46%, a 5 percentage point gain for the former TV doctor in the weeks after Fetterman struggled in their only debate from the effects of a stroke in May.

“Of those who say they have heard, seen, or read a lot about the debate, Oz leads Fetterman 55% to 41%. Among those who have heard, seen, or read only a little or nothing about the debate, Fettterman leads 56% to 28%,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Fetterman has released a letter from his doctor saying he was fit to serve, but has faced repeated calls to release more details about his prognosis. He had maintained a small but consistent lead in the Senate race against Oz, who only recently moved to the state from neighboring New Jersey.

The poll showed Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro with a wide lead over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano in the state’s race for governor, 50% to 41%.

The Oct. 28-31 survey and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

