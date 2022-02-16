(Bloomberg) -- Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio endorsed Jane Timken in the crowded primary race to replace him, saying the former state GOP chairwoman is the party’s best option to hold the seat in an election that will help decide which party controls the chamber.

“I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake,” Portman, who is not seeking re-election this year, said in a statement.

Timken, who is a more traditional Republican than many of her rivals, has trailed front-runner Josh Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer, in internal polls released by the campaigns and in an independent poll conducted Feb. 8-10 by the Trafalgar Group. In fact, that poll showed her running behind Mandel, Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, and Ohio state Senator Matt Dolan with the largest percentage of voters still undecided.

The Super PAC funded with $10 million from billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel has begun spending on ads for Vance, who has so far failed to break out from the pack and been dogged by opponents bringing up his past comments critical of former President Donald Trump. Vance began his career working at Thiel’s Mithril Capital Management LLC.

The race has been defined so far by most of the candidates trying to appeal to supporters of Trump and to win his endorsement. Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno said he dropped out earlier this month after speaking with Trump and deciding that so many “Trump candidates” in the race could hurt the party’s chances of winning.

