(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee is set to hear Friday from intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who has said he examined a whistle-blower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukraine and found it to be “urgent” and “credible.”

GOP’s Sasse Slams Trump Call on China to Probe Bidens (8 a.m.)

At least one Republican senator is worried about Trump’s invitation to China to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a written statement to the Omaha World-Herald, saying it’s up to the justice system to investigate the Bidens, not Beijing.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse said, according to the newspaper, in one of the strongest rebukes to Trump from a Republican yet. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

Sasse nonetheless joined Trump in criticizing Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the House’s impeachment investigation. “Congressman Schiff is running a partisan clown show in the House -- that’s his right because the Constitution doesn’t prohibit clown shows, but fortunately, in the Senate, we’re working to follow the facts one step at a time,” Sasse said in his statement.

Speaking to reporters publicly on Thursday, Trump publicly declared some of the things that prompted the whistle-blower complaint in the first place. He called on both Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens as House committees began impeachment inquiries into whether Trump abused his power to get foreign governments to investigate a political rival.

The president defended his comments in a Friday tweet, saying asking other countries to help probe corruption “is done all the time.”

Trump and his allies are trying to sow doubt by suggesting that Schiff orchestrated the whistle-blower complaint. Schiff’s aides have flatly denied coordination, and attorneys for the whistle-blower said Schiff didn’t have any contact with them or the whistle-blower.

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he raised issues of corruption in Ukraine when he met on Sept. 1 with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The vice president didn’t say whether he discussed anything related to Biden or his family. He has previously said he did not.

Biden’s campaign said Trump’s statement that Chinese President Xi Jinping should investigate the former vice president and his son was a “grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over country.”

House committees heard from their first formal witness, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, behind closed doors Thursday. He resigned last Friday after the whistle-blower’s complaint contained references to him.

