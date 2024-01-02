(Bloomberg) -- The decision by Harvard University President Claudine Gay to step down was “long overdue,” said one of her harshest critics in Congress, US Representative Elise Stefanik.

In response to questioning by the New York Republican at a House hearing last month, Gay and her counterparts from the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology gave widely derided testimony in which they failed to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policy.

“Claudine Gay’s morally bankrupt answers to my questions made history as the most viewed congressional testimony in the history of the US Congress,” Stefanik, a Harvard alum, said shortly after Gay’s decision to depart became known Tuesday. “Her answers were absolutely pathetic and devoid of the moral leadership and academic integrity required of the president of Harvard.”

Penn’s leader, Liz Magill, stepped down days after the hearing. MIT President Sally Kornbluth has retained the support of the school’s board. Stefanik vowed that a congressional investigation of antisemitism at US campuses would continue.

Bill Ackman, who has almost daily gone after Gay for antisemitisim on campus as well as the plagiarism allegations, wrote “Et tu Sally?” on X, in an apparent reference to MIT’s Kornbluth. Ackman has more than 1 million followers on the social media site.

