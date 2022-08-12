(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican wants the Justice Department to hand over the information that federal law enforcement officials used to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

If DOJ and the FBI won’t comply with that request, Representative Mike Turner said he wants the committee’s Democrats to agree to subpoena the agency to provide the rationale to the intelligence panel.

“There’s nothing that would be the subject matter of this that cannot be disclosed to our committee,” Turner told reporters. “We want to know what was this imminent national security threat upon which this was based.”

The Ohio Republican, one of Congress’s leading national security hawks, called Monday’s search a raid that is subject to congressional oversight.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters on Friday that he first wants to see the warrant released.

“I suspect since they’re not seeking to make the affidavits public, and if indeed there classified materials believed to be present, the nature of those classified materials may be such that they can’t describe them in a public document,” he said, “and then we’ll have to determine whether additional information is necessary.”

The news conference with Intelligence Committee Republicans comes the day after Attorney General Merrick Garland asked a federal judge to unseal the warrant for the search. Trump later said he supports the release of documents related to the FBI’s search, including a copy of the search warrant and a receipt of items that agents took from the property.

Federal agents searched Trump’s Florida residence as part of an investigation into whether the former president was unlawfully holding onto presidential records that were supposed to go to the National Archives once he left office, including potentially classified materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that one category of documents the FBI was looking for related to nuclear weapons. It wasn’t clear if those were about US weapons or weapons that belonged to another country, and if they were among the documents agents seized.

When asked about the possibility of the former president holding on to documents pertaining to nuclear weapons, Turner said, “I’m asking the same questions you are.”

Turner previously served as the top Republican on the Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, which oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Turner’s district is north of Cincinnati, where a man tried to breach an FBI building on Thursday and was fatally shot by law enforcement. The attack happened as many Trump supporters, including some Republican lawmakers, have decried the search of Trump’s residence and accused the FBI of acting for political purposes.

Turner said Republicans on his panel support the FBI and condemn any actions of violence against law enforcement personnel.

Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, said the agency cannot do its job without the support of the American public.

“This is a tough time in our country,” Fitzpatrick said. “If we ever get to a point where we lose the faith of the public, it impacts all of us.”

(Updates with Schiff comments in fifth, sixth paragraphs)

