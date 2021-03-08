(Bloomberg) -- Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt said Monday he won’t seek a third term in the 2022 election.

Blunt, 71, is a member of the GOP leadership team in the Senate and a close ally of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video statement.

Blunt didn’t give details about why he decided to leave the Senate, but said he is proud of work in on issues including health research, job creation, and national defense.

Blunt’s decision brings to four the number of Republican senators who aren’t seeking re-election next year as the party tries to regain the Senate now split 50-50 between the two parties.

There are 14 Democrat-held Senate seats on the ballot in 2022, compared with 20 now controlled by Republicans.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.