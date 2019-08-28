(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said he will retire at the end of this year, citing health issues.

Isakson, 74, said in a statement that he made his “very tough decision” after a four-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease, a fall in July and surgery this week to remove a growth from his kidney.

“With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve,” Isakson said.

He is now in his third term in the Senate, which ends in 2022. He won his last re-election with 54% of the vote. Under the Georgia Constitution, the governor would appoint a replacement senator.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago. In July, Isakson fell in his Washington, D.C., apartment and suffered four fractured ribs and a torn rotator cuff. He disclosed Wednesday that on Monday he underwent surgery in Marietta, Georgia, to remove a 2-centimeter renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys.

On the Veterans Affairs panel, Isakson has helped push through legislation overhauling veterans’ private health care programs, allowing for an expedited process for firing Veterans Affairs Department employees, and streamlining the VA’s appeals process. He also chairs the Senate Ethics Committee.

He earlier served in the Georgia state legislature as both a House and Senate lawmaker, and also served for six years in the U.S. House.

