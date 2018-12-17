(Bloomberg) -- Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, won’t run for reelection in 2020, he said in a statement, adding that it’s time for someone new to represent the state.

Alexander is chairman of the powerful Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and his absence will open a major vacancy atop a panel that covers everything from public schools and colleges to labor rights and the U.S. health-care system. Tennessee is a Republican-leaning state, so whoever the GOP nominates would likely start as a favorite to retain Alexander’s seat.

