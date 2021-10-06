(Bloomberg) -- The battle over President Joe Biden’s pick to lead a top bank regulator is heating up with a key Republican senator seeking a thesis she wrote on Karl Marx while studying at Moscow State University in the 1980s.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey asked that Saule Omarova, Biden’s nominee to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, turn the paper over in a “timely fashion,” according to a letter he sent to her that’s dated Oct. 5. He said the document, titled “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in ‘The Capital,’” appears to have been deleted from a biography page for Omarova at Cornell Law School, where she now teaches.

Toomey, the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said he first requested a copy of Omarova’s thesis last month so it could be translated from Russian if needed. He said the banking panel needs the paper to “fully assess” her fitness to head an agency that regulates JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and other Wall Street giants.

“Unfortunately, we have not received any assurances that the Committee would receive a copy of the paper in a timely fashion,” he wrote.

Omarova didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Biden to Tap Crypto, Big-Bank Critic to Run Wall Street Watchdog

Her nomination has infuriated Republicans and bank lobbyists, who argue that views she’s laid out in tweets and academic papers reveal she would pursue a radical agenda. Among Omarova’s most contentious statements is that she wants to “end banking as we know it,” by moving customer accounts to the Federal Reserve from private lenders.

Toomey has already blasted her candidacy, saying in a statement last month that she holds “extreme leftist ideas.” In contrast, Progressive Democrats have vocally defended Omarova, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren commenting that she has no doubt the nominee will be a “fearless champion for consumers.”

Omarova graduated from Moscow State University in 1989 and then earned a Ph.D. in political science at the University of Wisconsin and a law degree at Northwestern University.

