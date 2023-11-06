(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans predicted Monday that Democrats would be unable to pass fresh Ukraine aid without addressing their demands over the US border and immigration policies — increasing the odds of an impasse that could delay such assistance indefinitely.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, called on Democrats and the White House to negotiate on border policies, warning that his GOP colleagues are “dead serious about having border security in the bill.”

Thune and Senator John Cornyn of Texas both predicted Senate Democrats could not get the 60 votes they need to pass Ukraine aid without border policy changes Republicans are insisting on to stem the flow of migrants.

“We’re going to use this as frankly a maximum point of leverage to get the administration to do what they should have done a long time ago,” Cornyn said.

The threats worried Senate Democrats like Mark Kelly of Arizona, who argued it would be a “colossal mistake” to not aid Ukraine, and who considers some of the border policies being demanded to be unacceptable. Republican Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas proposed an outline earlier Monday of a border package intended to make it harder for migrants to claim asylum as well as other restrictions.

President Joe Biden wants a $106 billion package that would provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as money to bolster the border.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who spoke to Republicans over the weekend, said the GOP package was too broad, and added that Democratic immigration priorities should also be addressed. That includes a pathway to citizenship for people brought to the US illegally as children and who are known as “dreamers.” Protecting them has long been a Democratic priority and has some Republican support.

“There is just no way we’re going to be able to process everything they put on the table,” he said.

He suggested it would take “a triple bank shot” to finish immigration negotiations by the Nov. 17 deadline for Congress to fund the government.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.