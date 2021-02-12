(Bloomberg) -- Three Republican senators, who are also jurors in the case, met with Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers ahead of his defense team’s chance to make their case against convicting the former president.

Trump’s second impeachment trial may end -- probably without the two-thirds vote needed for a conviction in the evenly divided Senate -- as soon as Saturday.

The nine House impeachment managers presenting the charge against the former president argue that he betrayed his oath of office by inciting his followers to storm the Capitol. Trump’s lawyers counter that he didn’t prod his supporters to violence and simply exercised his First Amendment rights.

Three Senators Meet with Trump Lawyers Ahead of Defense

Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina met with Trump’s attorneys on Thursday as the former president’s team gears up to make its case against convicting him on an impeachment charge of inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol, Trump adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Friday.

“I would say most of the points that the senators were raising, we have in our presentations and we have in our arguments, so that was good reinforcement for us that we’re thinking about this in the same direction,” Miller said.

Miller made it clear they were working with Trump’s lawyers on strategy. As senators, all three men are also jurors in the case and will be voting on the charge.

“These are some smart guys with some very good ideas, and I think President Trump is going to get the absolute best defense today, and it was a real honor to have those senators come in and give us some additional ideas so we’re appreciative for that.”

Miller said he expected the defense presentation to take about four hours and then move into questions and answers and toward a vote Saturday.

“Today is the day of truth. Today is the day that we actually put the Democrats on trial, and you’re going to see a full and complete picture of what really happened,” he said. -- Jennifer Jacobs

Where to Watch:

You can catch the proceedings live on the Bloomberg Terminal or streaming on the web at bloomberg.com. Cable news networks CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are likely to show significant portions of the trial. C-SPAN 2, which covers Senate floor proceedings, will broadcast it on cable and online.

