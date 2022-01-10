(Bloomberg) -- The Republican National Committee sued New York City over a law that will give as many as 800,000 non-citizens the right to vote in local elections.

The RNC, along with the state party and a group of Republican office-holders, filed suit Monday in Staten Island seeking to invalidate the law on the grounds that it violates the New York constitution. They’re also asking for an order blocking city officials from registering non-citizens and from counting their votes.

New York’s Democratic-controlled City Council approved the measure last month and Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, allowed it to become law on Sunday. Set to go into effect in 2023, the law allows permanent residents, those holding work visas and so-called Dreamers, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, to vote in local races such as those for mayor or City Council.

The law would not apply to statewide or federal elections.

In a statement, the RNC called the measure “a blatant attack on election integrity.”

The case is Fossella v. Adams, New York State Supreme Court, Richmond County (Staten Island).

