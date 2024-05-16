(Bloomberg) -- Gopuff is cutting 6% of its workforce in a move that the rapid-delivery startup said will position it for “the next leg of growth” and help it achieve a goal of becoming free cash flow positive and profitable by the end of the year.

Gopuff has just under 10,000 employees. The job cuts are expected to affect a few hundred people across its corporate workforce in the US, according to the Philadelphia-based company, whose formal name is GoBrands Inc. Gopuff said it will provide severance packages and ensure departing employees get equity in the company.

Gopuff has been slashing headcount, impacting more than a thousand people in multiple rounds of job cuts since 2022. It’s also shrunk its infrastructure over the past few years, shuttering warehouses and consolidating its footprint.

Companies like Gopuff surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting a slew of competitors willing to operate at a loss to win market share and venture capital funds to help them expand. The growth and the funding slowed dramatically when lockdowns eased and customers went back to shops and restaurants, forcing companies to retrench and cut costs.

Gopuff plans to focus on expanded ad offerings, paid membership subscriptions and its private label to achieve its financial goals this year, it said.

Over the past 12 months, Gopuff drove 22% same-store sales growth and achieved more than a 20% increase in its monthly average revenue per user, the company added.

