(Bloomberg) -- Gopuff is looking to an Amazon.com Inc. veteran to bolster its executive ranks after a turbulent start to the year punctuated by layoffs and a delayed initial public offering.

The grocery-delivery startup is hiring Maria Renz as senior vice president of North America, Gopuff announced on Thursday. Renz, who most recently led credit card, brokerage and bank-account businesses at digital lender SoFi Technologies Inc., spent two decades at Amazon.

“I’ve had many different roles during my 20 years at Amazon, but what has always rang true and what I took with me is that if you have a strong brand that you are passionate about, with loyal customers, the world is your oyster,” Renz said in an emailed statement.

At Gopuff, Renz will run the North American business and oversee a wide swath of functions -- from inventory assortment to expanding its customer base in the region. Renz will start in May and report directly to the company’s co-founders and co-chief executive officers, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola.

The hiring of Renz comes at a critical juncture for Gopuff, which was valued at $15 billion last July. The Philadelphia-based company was one of the big-name startups expected to go public early this year, but it’s seen investor sentiment cool after tech stocks took a beating in recent months.

Gopuff relies on a network of warehouses that are stocked with limited inventory for a small delivery radius. Renz served as a technical adviser to Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and brings logistical experience to the startup, which is looking to expand its networks of dark stores -- facilities that handle online orders. The company has recently hired other people who worked at the delivery giant, including Tim Collins and Kerry Person, who previously held senior leadership positions in logistics.

As she prepares for the new role, Renz resigned from the board of food-delivery platform DoorDash Inc. on Thursday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.