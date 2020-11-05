(Bloomberg) -- GoPuff, a delivery startup backed by SoftBank Vision Fund, is nearing a deal to acquire brick-and-mortar liquor retailer BevMo! for about $350 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two closely held companies could announce an all-cash deal as soon as Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The deal will give GoPuff an entry to the California market, where it plans to make its app available early next year, the people said.

A representative for GoPuff declined to comment. A representative for BevMo! didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment.

The deal would unite a startup focused on the delivery of everyday items from cleaning products to snacks with a physical retailer. GoPuff already delivers alcohol, according to its website.

It will also give GoPuff more scale in a crowded delivery space for everyday goods, where consumers can choose to order from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc., DoorDash Inc., Instacart Inc. and Postmates Inc. Postmates announced a deal to be acquired by Uber Technologies Inc. earlier this year.

BevMo!, based in Concord, California, has about 160 stores in states including California, Arizona and Washington. It’s backed by private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, which acquired it in 2007, according to a statement at the time. It also sells non-alcoholic drinks, accessories, cigars and other items.

The acquisition would be the largest and first acquisition to date for GoPuff, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. GoPuff was valued at $3.9 billion last month when it raised $380 million from investors. In addition to SoftBank Vision Fund, the Philadelphia-based company is also backed by Accel, D1 Capital Partners and Luxor Capital.

GoPuff, the business name of GoBrands Inc., delivers thousands of products from snacks to cleaning products for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.

It was founded in 2013 by college students in Philadelphia who wanted to make it easier to get convenience items like munchies delivered.

