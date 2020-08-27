Gordon Reid, president and CEO at Goodreid Investment Counsel

Focus: U.S. equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

Big cap stocks, mostly related to technology, are masking a less dramatic move in market indexes. Cap-weighted indexes (bigger companies have a greater weighting in the index) have entered record territory, but the average stock remains roughly 5 per cent below record levels, and value-focussed indexes are over 10 per cent off their highs. There appears to be a wide divergence between the economy and the stock market. Stay tuned as this resolves itself.



TOP PICKS

Anthem (ANTM NYSE) - Last purchased: August 2020 at US$285

Anthem is a managed care operator with 41 million members. With the tailwind of an aging population and a desperate need to provide health insurance solutions, ANTM will be in the mix. Goodreid expects earnings of US$26 per share in 2021, yielding a P/E of just over 10 times and a free cash flow yield of 8 per cent.

Alphabet (GOOGL NASD) - Last purchased: Aug 2020 @ US$1522

Google’s advertising revenues are taking a modest hit as COVID-19 slows business around the world. While concerning, as the world’s most robust search engine, it is likely that a rebound is in the cards. Expect this company to resume its 15 per cent growth clip. Other revenue sources sprouting from the US$20B annual R&D budget are positive wild cards.

United Rentals (URI NYSE) - Last purchased: Nov 2019 @ US$157

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, positioned well for the infrastructure theme that is gaining traction in the U.S., especially under a Democratic administration. Normalized earnings are in the US$20 per share range making this an attractive offering, even though the stock price has rebounded smartly.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ANTM Y N Y GOOGL Y N Y URI N Y Y

PAST PICKS: August 22, 2019

Anthem (ANTM NYSE)

Then: US$261.06

Now: US$271.52

Return: 4%

Total return: 5%

Booking Holdings (BKNG NASD) – Sold March, 2020

Then: US$1,952.47

Now: US$1,890.41

Return: -3%

Total return: -3%

Cisco Systems (CSCO NASD)

Then: US$48.18

Now: US$42.15

Return: -13%

Total return: -10%

Total return average: -3%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ANTM Y N Y BKNG N N N CSCO Y N Y



