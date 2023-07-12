Gordon Reid, president and CEO, Goodreid Investment Counsel

FOCUS: U.S. equities

MARKET OUTLOOK:

As much as regional financials dominated the narrative in first quarter, the market talk of the second quarter was artificial intelligence (AI). Other issues, although continuing in relevance, took a backseat, but at Goodreid we are keeping a keen eye because the path of inflation, interest rate hikes, the health of the Canadian and U.S. economies, not to mention the Chinese economy, are likely to play more into future market opportunities than AI. The technology sector contributed the majority of the year-to-date (YTD) return for the S&P 500 Index and when you add communication services (which includes the likes of Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft) nearly 80 per cent of the YTD return can be accounted for. While the AI concept is exciting and full of promise, a review of company price moves reveals that at least some of the future promise has been built in. At Goodreid, we feel that we have an appropriate exposure through ownership in companies like Amazon, Alphabet and Adobe. A review of laggard sectors is interesting. The underperforming or dormant sectors, which are becoming less and less expensive as their fundamentals improve yet their stock prices languish, include health care and energy.

After such a strong start to 2023, one can expect occasional bull market corrections. History books will define the current bull market from the low market levels of last October, which to date have propelled the large cap U.S. market by 24 per cent and the small cap U.S. market by 14 per cent. A widely referenced sentiment tracker is the American Institute of Individual Investors (AAII) survey. It tends to negatively correlate with market direction and is now at the highest recording since early 2022. Over the past weeks and months a building feeling amongst investors of fear of missing out, has been evident. A natural cooling of equity markets would be both normal and healthy, but also likely modest in duration and severity.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS

Gordon Reid's Top Picks Gordon Reid, president of Goodreid Investment Counsel, discusses his top picks: Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, and WEX.

Chevron (CVX NYSE)

Latest Purchase June 2023 at US$153

The energy market has been weak, as the ample supply and widespread apathy about catalysts for demand have caused a giant yawn in the market. That said, demand for fossil fuel products remains steady, commanding 82 per cent of total energy demand. Positioning now in this undervalued opportunity, with a 4 per cent yield and an EV/EBITDA of less than seven times is warranted.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM NYSE)

Latest Purchase June 2023 at US$139

JPM has made steady progress in 2023, unlike many of its peers. Being the largest and the best of breed is paying off, but the real gravy will be apparent when fears of a recession abate (or we have a real one and we move out of it). In a normalized economy, with a positive yield curve slope, companies having the confidence to go public and mergers at pre-COVID levels, JPM is primed for success.

WEX (WEX NYSE)

Latest Purchase June 2023 at US$176

WEX is a financial platform to aid businesses in their operations. Fleet solutions makes up 60 per cent of their business by simplifying financial transactions (gas and operating expenses) for trucking fleets. Travel and corporate services are seeing a spike from COVID era levels as business travels returns. Trading at a low teens P/E multiple this growing enterprise offers promise.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CVX NYSE Y N Y JPM NYSE Y N Y WEX NYSE N Y Y

PAST PICKS: July 12, 2022

Gordon Reid's Past Picks Gordon Reid, president of Goodreid Investment Counsel, discusses his past picks: Apple, Booking Holdings, and FedEx.

Apple (AAPL NASD)

Then: US$145.86

Now: US$191.31

Return: 31%

Total Return: 32%

Booking Holdings (BKNG NASD)

Then: US$1,738.25

Now: US$2,809.62

Return: 62%

Total Return: 62%

FedEx (FDX NYSE)

Then: US$222.98

Now: US$261.55

Return: 17%

Total Return: 20%

Total Return Average: 38%