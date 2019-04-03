Gorsuch Will Discuss His Supreme Court Confirmation in New Book

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is working on a book that will be released in September and include a discussion of his divisive 2017 confirmation fight.

The book, titled "A Republic, If You Can Keep It," will include eight new essays along with a collection of his writings and speeches. It will be published by Random House’s Crown Forum.

Gorsuch, 51, was President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court appointee, filling a 14-month-old vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016. Senate Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, keeping the seat open until Trump became president.

Gorsuch so far has rewarded his conservative supporters. He wrote the court’s opinion this week letting Missouri give a lethal injection to a man who said his rare medical condition could leave him choking on his own blood. Gorsuch said the lethal injection could go forward because the state wouldn’t be "cruelly superadding pain" as part of the execution.

The title recalls Benjamin Franklin’s reported reply as he left the Constitutional Convention in 1787 when he was asked what sort of government the nation’s founders were creating.

