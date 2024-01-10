(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Gotham City Research LLC wasted no time slashing its bet against Grifols SA after the short seller’s report sparked a record plunge in the company’s stock.

The same day Grifols dropped as much as 43%, General Industrial Partners reduced its short position in the blood plasma company to 0.06% from 0.6%, a regulatory filing showed.

New York-based Gotham accused Grifols of manipulating its debt and profit figures by consolidating earnings of units it doesn’t control. Haema and Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp., two businesses Grifols acquired in 2018, are owned by Scranton Enterprises BV, an investment vehicle controlled by former executives of the firm including members of the founding family.

After the report, Grifols shares were halted in early European trading on Tuesday as the opening auction saw a huge trading imbalance for almost 90 minutes, with millions of shares on offer and little buying interest. Once the stock finally opened more than 40% lower, it immediately began pushing higher, rallying as much as 34% from an intraday low. Such price action suggests short covering early on Tuesday.

“This is wild and people are really not happy with Gotham’s behavior,” said Mathias Lascar, sales trader at Makor Securities. “We see investors saying: ‘you can’t say it’s worthless, and buy it back at 8 euros.’”

To be sure, so-called activist short sellers – which bet against a company, and then announce publicly their case for why the stock will fall – often cover some or all of their short position if the announcement triggers a big plunge.

To angry corporate executives and other market participants, that suggests that short sellers are only looking to make a quick buck. Shorts, though, say it’s only prudent to lock in a big gain if it happens in a short period of time, given how risky short selling is, and they can always put on new bearish wagers if a stock rallies again.

“Realizing gains from a short position after a 40% stock plunge seems like a sound financial move; especially having in mind that Gotham’s report on one page mentions equity downside from 34% to 75%,” said Ivan Cosovic, founder of data tracking firm Breakout Point. “Nevertheless, executing this on the same day Gotham also declared the shares uninvestable does raise some question marks.”

Pushing Back

The Spanish company’s shares rose as much as 13% in Madrid trading on Wednesday as the Barcelona-based company pushed back against the Gotham allegations. It said all the transactions mentioned in the short seller’s report were recorded and presented to regulatory authorities in Spain and the US.

“There’s no new information that can be considered hidden,” Grifols said in a filing.

The company also said its board fully backs Chief Executive Officer Thomas Glanzmann after Gotham questioned his independence from the family that controls Grifols. In a statement, it threatened legal action against Gotham “for the significant financial and reputational damage” done to the company and its stakeholders.

Grifols will hold a management call with investors on Thursday afternoon to further address the allegations made by Gotham, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts who cover Grifols viewed the report with skepticism, with some saying that the fund’s allegations weren’t new.

“We saw general pushback to this report,” Barclays analyst Charles Pitman said in a note to clients. “However, some key concerns remain for investors,” including understanding the accounting decisions and reviewing the risk posed to Grifols by a highly levered Grifols-family vehicle.

Pitman said the report failed to appreciate the progress made by the company since 2020, and suggested a “general misunderstanding of the plasma industry.”

