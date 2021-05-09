(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said he expects the next phase of lockdown easing in England will go ahead as planned this month.

“All being well, the prime minister will confirm tomorrow that there will be a relaxation” in the rules, Gove told the BBC on Sunday, when asked if the government’s “roadmap” for unlocking the economy remains on schedule.

The next phase in the plan is due on May 17, allowing people in England to stay overnight with friends or relations and reopening indoor hospitality. The government said last week limited international travel will also resume then.

Gove also said talks are ongoing with European soccer authorities over holding the Champions League final, which will be contested this year by England Premier League teams Manchester City and Chelsea, in the U.K. The match is due to take place in Turkey, which the British government last week added to its travel ban list due to the pandemic.

The U.K. has seen a dramatic fall in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, in conjunction with a vaccine program that has already administered more than 50 million doses. Johnson has previously said the government is on course to lift all lockdown rules from June 21.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.