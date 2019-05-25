(Bloomberg) -- Three more candidates are expected to enter the race to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader and U.K. prime minister, according to media reports.

Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, will run for the position, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday. Gove will say in a podcast interview with the BBC that he’s best placed to deliver “a better deal for Britain,” says the Sunday Times.

Former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom confirmed via a spokeswoman that she’ll enter the race. Leadsom told Sky News that “to succeed in a negotiation you have to be prepared to walk away."

Former U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab also joined the race, the BBC and Sky News reported, citing comments in the Mail on Sunday.

“The country now feels stuck in the mud, humiliated by Brussels and incapable of finding a way forward,” Raab said in the Mail commentary, as reported by the BBC. “It’s time for a new direction."

The flurry of announcements comes less than two days after May said she would step aside, acknowledging she’d failed to lead Britain out of the European Union.

