Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says new legislation will let Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador tap into the potential of offshore wind power development.

He introduced changes to laws implementing the Atlantic Accords today that would expand the mandates of each province's offshore petroleum boards to include renewable energy.

The proposed amendments would enable the development of offshore wind farms by allowing for government regulation.

Wilkinson says the worldwide market is forecast to attract a trillion dollars of investment by 2040.

The federal government signed a deal with Germany last summer to create a clean energy corridor, aiming to send hydrogen to Europe beginning in 2025.

Renewable sources of electricity, such as wind, are needed to produce green hydrogen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.