You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 30, 2023
Government amending Atlantic Accords to include offshore wind energy, spur production
The Canadian Press
Canada's climate plan is competitive to the U.S.: TD economist
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says new legislation will let Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador tap into the potential of offshore wind power development.
He introduced changes to laws implementing the Atlantic Accords today that would expand the mandates of each province's offshore petroleum boards to include renewable energy.
The proposed amendments would enable the development of offshore wind farms by allowing for government regulation.
Wilkinson says the worldwide market is forecast to attract a trillion dollars of investment by 2040.
The federal government signed a deal with Germany last summer to create a clean energy corridor, aiming to send hydrogen to Europe beginning in 2025.
Renewable sources of electricity, such as wind, are needed to produce green hydrogen.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
Trending today: Musk again world's richest, debt deal, Masterson found guilty
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings
-
7:10
Nvidia surpasses US$1 trillion market valuation