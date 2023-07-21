Billions in cost overruns mean Trans Mountain purchase hasn’t panned out for the feds: Strategist

The federal government’s Trans Mountain pipeline project is nearly 80 per cent complete, but at least one expert believes it might never turn a profit.

The beleaguered pipeline was originally supposed to cost upwards of $15 billion, but cost overruns, higher tariffs and delays have nearly doubled the price tag, with further delays possible.

As of March, Trans Mountain Corporation projected costs at $30.9 billion and completion in 2024.

Stephen Ellis, equity strategist at Morningstar Research Services, was in favour of the project in the beginning, as it was meant to more easily transport oil from Alberta to Asia, but now he said project costs have made it nearly impossible to turn to a profit, and companies have found cheaper solutions.

“We just can’t put numbers together that make the pipeline worth anywhere close to the $30 billion it’s going to be costing,” he told BNN Bloomberg Friday.

“You have a great idea that’s so far not panned out for the Canadian government.”

While the original plan was to use the pipeline for export to Asia, Morningstar suggests most of the oil from Trans Mountain will still end up in the U.S., while other options for U.S. shipping will still be cheaper.

“The focus of the pipeline has certainly been called into question,” Ellis said. “When you think of the very large crew carriers on the Gulf Coast and their ability to use those is much more efficient.”

The good news for Trans Mountain is many companies have long-term contracts with project, but Ellis believes some may be looking to get out of their deals, with discounted sales to third parties as an option.

“Shippers definitely have to do some thinking,” he said.