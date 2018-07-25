Recent government policies aimed at cooling some of Canada’s hottest housing markets are leading to weakened homebuyer sentiment across the country, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The survey by Mortgage Professionals Canada says increasing interest rates and stricter mortgage rules are making it more difficult for homebuyers to secure financing and declining home prices are also impairing consumer confidence.

“The cumulative impact of rising rates, a two per cent or greater stress test, provincial government rules in Ontario and British Columbia, and further lending restrictions are negatively suppressing housing activity not just in Toronto and Vancouver, but throughout the country,” Paul Taylor, president and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada said in a release.

Significant price drops are also raising doubts on the reliability of the overall housing market, “causing some prospective buyers to fear that values will fall further,” the report’s author, Will Dunning, chief economist of Mortgage Professionals Canada, said in the release.

Indeed, the survey found that Canadians are feeling less positive about whether it’s currently a good time to buy a home in their community. Homebuyer sentiment fell to a neutral level this spring, dropping from consistently positive attitudes prior to 2016.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent of survey respondents said they expect broader mortgage stress tests that began in January will have “significant negative impacts” on their ability to purchase a home in their preferred neighbourhood.

Those who don’t currently own a home are even more concerned, with 54 per cent of survey respondents saying they expect the stress tests will have significant negative effects.

The industry association also warned that weakening sentiment is affecting some housing markets unnecessarily, noting that prices are showing “some erosion” in markets including Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador, which are still recovering from lower oil prices.

“This is one of the greatest economic risks facing Canada – that local economic weakness combined with the deliberate suppression of housing demand via the mortgage stress tests could result – unnecessarily – in falling house prices in some areas of the country,” the report said.

In June, the Bank of Canada said that stricter mortgage rules have helped ease elevated consumer debt and slow price gains for single-family homes in Vancouver and Toronto.

“These vulnerabilities are expected to persist for some time, although we have seen continued signs of easing,” Governor Stephen Poloz said at the time.