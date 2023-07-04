The CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to intervene and end a strike among British Columbia port workers, as he said it’s harming businesses across the country.

More than 7,000 workers across 30 ports in B.C. walked off the job on Saturday, as the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada looks for raises, an end to contract work and assurances against automation.

Perrin Beatty, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, is calling for the government to issue legislation to end the strike, arguing the job action could have a lasting impact on the Canadian economy.

“I think the federal government has no choice,” he told BNN Bloomberg Tuesday.

“This isn’t West Coast issue. This is an issue that’s affecting businesses and families and communities right across the country. When you look at those consequences, the federal government needs to lead.”

The union, for its part, has been vocal against any government back-to-work legislation.

"Labour peace in this industry comes from government staying out of the business between a union and their employers," ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton told reporters over the weekend. "The federal government must stay out of our business."

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan tweeted over the weekend that federal mediators are working with both sides to reach a deal, but that “all our energies must be directed at the table because that’s where the best deals are reached."

Still, Beatty believes the consequences are too high for the strike to be allowed to drag on.

“Every single day that we wait, the problems compound and even if the government would call Parliament back today, it would still be a matter of days,” he said.

“Companies are scrambling, they’re very worried they don’t know how long this will be going on and they’re looking at find wherever possible, other means moving their products.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver.