Don't expect to see any changes by Thanksgiving: Food economist

Food Banks Canada is urging all levels of government to come together and address Canada’s growing food security problem.

The organization’s Poverty Report Cards, issued Tuesday, handed out “D” grades or worse to 10 of the 13 provinces and territories, with only Quebec, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island earning a higher score. Nova Scotia was the only province to receive an “F” grade, while the territories received incomplete grades.

"Poverty in Canada cannot be resolved by focusing on one provincial government or just the federal government,” Phil Ozga, chief network and government relations officer at Food Banks Canada, wrote in a news release.

“We need a collective effort from every level of government in Canada, and this report allows us to see that while every government has a long way to go, some are doing more than others.”

CANADIANS’ FINANCES WORSENING

The report also showed that nearly half of Canadians feel worse off financially compared to a year ago, while 18 per cent are experiencing food insecurity and more than 25 per cent are living in an inadequate standard of living.

"Behind every statistic is a person or a family that's struggling to put food on the table – but that doesn't have to be the Canada of the future," said Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley.

"We can build a Canada where no one goes hungry by asking our governments to take bold and focused action where people need help most."