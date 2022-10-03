(Bloomberg) --

The UK government’s policy U-turn Monday won’t be enough to stop the pound from falling further toward year-end, according to option traders.

Three-month pound-dollar risk reversals, which measure the premium of hedging against a drop in sterling for the remainder of this year, are still hovering near the highest since the June 2016 Brexit vote, signaling traders are still worried about further losses. This is despite sterling rallying on news the UK government is backtracking on plans to scrap a 45% rate of income tax for the country’s highest earners.

The pound rose as much as 1% following the news before trimming gains to be 0.3% higher on the day at $1.1203.

“The market continues to view the government having something of a fiscal credibility deficit, hence we would expect the squeeze to run out of momentum ahead of strong resistance around $1.1350,” says Jeremy Stretch, head of Group-of-10 foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in London.

The pound slid to a record 1.0350 last week as the government’s tax-cut plan fueled fears of worsening public finances and quicker inflation. While the Bank of England’s bond purchases on Wednesday helped the currency pull out of its nosedive, analysts are forecasting more declines after Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to stick to the fiscal policy.

“The pound is on borrowed time” without some reassurances on the fiscal front, Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank in London, wrote in a research note. A decline to parity can’t be ruled out, “dependent on the decisions taken by the UK government,” she said.

Truss said she’s determined to follow through with her plans for massive tax cuts because she believes they will make the country more successful, according to an interview published in the Telegraph.

The pound’s volatility “serves as a salutary reminder of the need to deliver credible policy, particularly in the current climate of high inflation and asset price weakness,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists Brian Martin and Mahjabeen Zaman wrote in a note. “UK policy setters need to get ahead of market anxiety.”

