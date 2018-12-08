(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government doesn’t need to take a stake in Deutsche Bank AG to strengthen the country’s financial industry, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing party said.

The comments by Michael Meister, a former deputy finance minister, suggest it’s unlikely the Christian Democratic Union would back any such move. While the Finance Ministry in Berlin is controlled by the Social Democrats, Merkel’s coalition partner, the sentiment within the CDU signals substantial political resistance to deploying public funds.

“The argument for a ‘big bank’ can be discussed as a matter of economic policy, but it doesn’t justify the use of taxpayers’ money,” Meister, a member of the CDU’s national leadership committee, said in an interview on the sidelines of a party convention in Hamburg.

Meister was responding to renewed speculation that Merkel’s government is prodding Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG toward merging. Scenarios that have been discussed in the Finance Ministry include one in which the German state would become Deutsche Bank’s biggest shareholder for about five years before merging the two banks, Focus magazine reported Saturday, without saying how it got the information.

Representatives for the ministry, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

