(Bloomberg) -- Government efforts to support the US economy during the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a level of public indebtedness that could prove unsustainable, according to Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks.

“Governments don’t make money, they’re not expected to make money, and they pay their debt by running a printing press,” Marks said in a Thursday interview on Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think governments can keep us aloft forever.”

Oaktree, with more than $189 billion in assets under management, has long focused on corporate credit and distressed debt investing. Marks has become well-known for his investment memos, one of which recently touched on what he described an era of “easy money” between 2008 and 2021.

Marks on Thursday said that he views corporate balance sheets as “generally less levered,” in contrast to public debt, and added that he doesn’t invest in sovereigns. “When we look at companies, we ask, ‘do they make money, will they make money, will they be able to pay their debt?’” Marks said. “The trouble is that in sovereigns, other things matter.”

Marks also said future returns for fixed-income investors will be higher than the “paltry” levels seen during the low-interest rate period of the 2010s.

“The only thing I’m sure of is if interest rates are higher, the people who invest in credit instruments, which is what we do, are buying in at higher yields,” Marks said. They “invariably will have higher returns than they have in the recent past,” he said.

