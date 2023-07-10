The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says Canada's governments need to remove interprovincial trade barriers on labour, services and products like alcohol and meat.

The association's 2023 report on interprovincial co-operation says 88 per cent of small business owners believe it's crucial for governments to prioritize removing barriers that prevent the flow of goods, services and labour across provincial and territorial lines.

For example, it says business want to see professional licenses and certifications apply across jurisdictions.

Businesses surveyed also said they encounter restrictions on selling certain food products such as meat and cheese, as well as on selling alcohol, across provincial borders.

They said the complexity of sales tax structures is also a challenge when selling out-of-province.

The CFIB gave grades to all the provinces and territories for their progress on reducing trade barriers, with Manitoba receiving the best score at A minus, followed by Alberta's B plus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.