(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied reports that he sexually harassed a former aide, calling them “simply not true.”

Lindsey Boylan, a former economic aide who worked for him from 2015 to 2018, said Cuomo made inappropriate comments about her appearance and “sexually harassed me for years,” in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, didn’t respond to a request for comment beyond the post.

Responding to the accusation in a news conference Monday, Cuomo defended Boylan’s right to come forward with workplace harassment claims but said they were unfounded.

“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” he said. “But it’s just not true.”

