(Bloomberg) -- New York students will no longer be charged an additional fee on the collection of educational loans by state agencies.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law ending a practice that charged a 22% fee when enforcing debt collection on student loans. The extra dollars were added on top of the total debt due and were initially used to recoup collection costs, according to a statement from the governors office on Thursday.

“By signing this legislation, we are removing a barrier to higher education and ensuring that students can graduate without debilitating debt that has disproportionately hurt students least able to afford it,” Hochul said.

The law comes as part of a broader effort to re-examine the debt policies at the state’s university system. In January, Hochul announced an end to the State University of New York’s practice of withholding transcripts from students with outstanding balances.

Each year, about 50% of SUNY students graduate from college debt-free. Those that don’t owe an average outstanding balance of about $3,500, according to a January release.

The former fees were often imposed on SUNY students who had fallen behind on their payments, said Assemblymember Kenneth Zebrowski, a sponsor of the bill which passed the chamber in June. SUNY operates 64 colleges and universities in New York and charges about $7,000 to in-state undergraduate students.

“As the federal government works to lessen the burden on student loan borrowers, it is important that New York do the same,” he said in the statement.

The bill was delivered to the governor’s desk in October. It goes into effect April 1, 2023.

