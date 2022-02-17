Governor Murphy Says New Jersey Has ‘Work to Do’ on Policing After Mall Fight

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey has more work to do on policing, Governor Phil Murphy said, amid an uproar over an incident in which a Black teenager was handcuffed after a fight with a White kid at a suburban shopping mall.

A video of the Feb. 12 altercation, which has gone viral on social media and has been covered by national news outlets, shows police pinning the Black kid to the ground while the White teen was told to sit on a couch, after the two fought at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Somerset County.

“It is quite apparently racially disparate treatment,” Murphy said Thursday during an interview with News 12 New Jersey.

The Bridgewater Police Department, in a statement on Facebook, said it has called for an internal affairs investigation, and has requested assistance from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset,” the statement said.

The family of Z’Kye Husain, the eighth-grader who was handcuffed, has hired civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd’s family.

“Z’Kye was defending a younger friend in the seventh grade who was being bullied by a much older 11th grader when this incident unfolded,” Crump said in an emailed statement. “It is evident that officers immediately assumed that because of the color of Z’Kye’s skin, him acting nobly was not even in the realm of possibility. That video says it all.”

Murphy, who was re-elected to a second term in November, said that the state has done a lot of work to improve policing but more is needed.

“My god, we have done so much in this state over the past four years to deepen the engagement between law enforcement and the law enforcement communities they serve,” Murphy said. “It is pretty clear, we still have work to do.”

