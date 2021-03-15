Governor to Nominate Former Ginsburg Clerk to New Jersey Supreme Court

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy plans to nominate Rachel Wainer Apter, director of the state’s civil rights division, to the state Supreme Court.

Wainer Apter, who clerked for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, would replace Jaynee LaVecchia, who has announced plans to retire on Aug. 31.

“Rachel has defended New Jersey’s DREAMers in federal court, drove Facebook to confront hate speech on its platform, and proposed reforms to prevent sexual harassment,” Murphy said Monday in a statement. “I know she will continue to serve all New Jerseyans on our state’s highest court.”

