(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of governors led by Maryland’s Larry Hogan has formed a pact with the Rockefeller Foundation to buy millions of coronavirus antigen tests, the latest example of states teaming up to fight the pandemic rather than working through the federal government.

The pact currently includes six states, which together plan to buy a total of 3 million tests, with the foundation helping to marshal funds. But the governors say they aim to recruit more states, assuring test-makers of the biggest possible market.

The group includes Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia, and the states are already in discussions with test manufacturers Becton Dickinson and Quidel. The tests, which search for proteins on the surface of the virus, can deliver results in 15 to 20 minutes.

The agreement is a significant rebuke to the administration of President Donald Trump, who has failed to formulate a coherent national plan to fight a disease that so far has killed more than 156,000 Americans.

“With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of Covid-19,” said Hogan, a Republican who negotiated the pact as the outgoing chairman of the National Governors Association.

