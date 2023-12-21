(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is open to increasing its active allocation in stocks and tapping more fund managers for that purpose, according to Chief Investment Officer Eiji Ueda.

The world’s largest pension fund, with about ¥220 trillion ($1.54 trillion) in assets, aims to use a more rigorous approach when selecting fund managers for its active investments, Ueda told Bloomberg in an interview in Tokyo. Active funds made up less than 7% of the GPIF’s stock investments as of March.

“When you think about ways to produce excess returns, the easiest way is to increase active stock funds,” Ueda, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker, said in his first in-person media interview since he became CIO in April 2020. “Increasing active fund managers per se is not our target. But if we can find capable fund managers, we want to increase the number of active funds.”

Hiring more active stock fund professionals would be a departure from the GPIF’s stance over the past decade to focus more on passive management. The portion of its actively managed investments for global stocks dropped to 6.4% by March from a peak of almost 16% in March 2016. The allocation of domestic stock investments managed by active funds also fell to around 6% as of March 2022, about a third of 19% in 2016.

Since late 2022, the GPIF has selected 19 funds for its investment in North American shares and another 14 managers for developed market stocks outside Japan. Although even the best fund managers cannot win 80% of the time, “if we gather those managers that can produce excess returns two out of three times, we can create a portfolio that has a high probability of winning,” Ueda said.

Ranking Performance

The GPIF currently examines the performance of fund managers by looking at where they rank based on computer-generated data, according to the CIO.

“By doing a lot of simulations, analyzing what kind of returns could have been achieved, and scoring how fund managers have performed and how their returns are stable, we believe we can quantify the stock picking capabilities of fund managers,” Ueda said.

On the other hand, the GPIF has slashed the number of active fund managers for its foreign bond portfolio to 14 as of March from 21 in 2021, because it sees limited benefits of diversification in actively managed bond funds.

“Many fund managers were earning excess returns by buying more credit products. That means we have a high correlation and limited diversification benefit,” he said.

Ueda’s comments came after the fund scrapped some of the requirements to become one of its asset managers, such as having at least ¥100 billion of pension assets under management.

During the July-September quarter, the GPIF lost 0.3% on assets, but beat benchmarks in all of its four investment categories — domestic and foreign stocks, plus domestic and foreign bonds.

