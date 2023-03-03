(Bloomberg) -- GQG Partners’ patience for its Adani Group bet has finally paid off. It manged to snap up stock in the conglomerate’s flagship at a massive 57% discount to the price they were offered to investors just over a month ago.

In an phone interview Thursday, GQG Chairman Rajiv Jain said he first looked at Adani companies more than five years ago but decided they were not enough of a “bargain” at that time.

The Florida-based money manager acquired 38.7 million shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. at 1,411 rupees ($17) each, a stake of around 3%, according to a statement published Thursday. Adani had offered the equity to investors at 3,276 rupees per share in January and received commitment from funds including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority before deciding to scrap the sale amid Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud. Adani has denied all the accusations.

Thursday’s deal also saw GQG, which wasn’t among cornerstone investors during January’s follow-on share sale, purchase stakes in three other group entities: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Adani Green Energy Ltd. All of the shares were bought from S.B. Adani Family Trust.

