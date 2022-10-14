Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
6:54
6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score
3:02
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
4:37
Toronto picked as UBS’s bubbliest housing market as prices drop
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
16:00
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg
16:00
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks
Oct 13
Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q47:03
Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q4
Royal LePage is lowering its expectations for home prices in Canada and now says prices in the fourth quarter are expected to be down compared with the same quarter last year, erasing the gains made at the start of 2022.
19h ago5:52
Birchcliff Energy announces special dividend as debt dwindles
Birchcliff Energy has announced a special dividend as the company nears its goal of zero total debt.
3h ago
Improving global health
With HSBC's help, Smile CDR is bringing its healthcare software to the world.
Presented by:
4h ago2:07
JPMorgan posts record net interest income on U.S. Fed rate hikes
JPMorgan reported its highest quarterly net interest income ever and raised its guidance for the year as the biggest U.S. bank reaps rewards from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes.
Oct 13
Federal deficit expected to be far smaller than forecast: PBO10:23
Federal deficit expected to be far smaller than forecast: PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal deficit will likely come in well below Ottawa’s previous forecast, absent new spending.
4h ago2:48
Morgan Stanley's idled investment bankers drag down results
Morgan Stanley's results from investment banking cratered as turbulent markets dealt another blow to the capital-markets business as firmwide revenue fell short of estimates.
4h ago4:46
Wells Fargo earnings marred by US$2B regulatory charge
Wells Fargo & Co. set aside an additional US$2 billion to resolve a variety of legacy regulatory and legal woes as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf continues wrestling with the costly fallout from scandals he was hired to resolve.
1h ago7:34
Oil heads for weekly loss as slowdown fears dim demand outlook
Oil fell Friday and headed for a weekly loss as global inflation-fighting measures and muted Chinese demand soured the market’s outlook.
Oct 12
BoC doesn't have to follow the U.S. central bank's aggressive strategy: Former U.S. Fed official10:32
BoC doesn't have to follow the U.S. central bank's aggressive strategy: Former U.S. Fed official
If the U.S. Federal Reserve continues with its aggressive hiking strategy, that doesn’t mean the Bank of Canada has to follow, according to Randal Quarles, former vice chair of the Fed.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Oct 13
Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks raises warning flag1:24
Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks raises warning flag
At first blush, Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks might appear like a positive development. But crypto traders are warning that in a low-volume environment, that might not be a great thing.
16h ago6:29
Private bets shield world's largest investors from market mayhem
A shift toward private markets is cushioning many of the world's largest investors from the wreckage wrought by runaway inflation and spiraling interest rates.
4h ago12:11
The Daily Chase: U.S. bank earnings steer market sentiment; Birchcliff special dividend
After yesterday's inflation scare in the U.S. and ensuing wild ride in markets, today the focus swings to corporate fundamentals.
5h ago3:35
U.K. needs budget U-turn to prevent market turmoil, BlackRock says
BlackRock Inc.'s chief macroeconomic strategist, Rupert Harrison, said the U.K. government must backtrack on its budget plans to prevent turmoil in financial markets from spreading.