(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate doesn’t expect the company to carry out “mass layoffs,” like some rivals, or to freeze hiring, Reuters on Sunday cited him as saying in an interview.

Grab isn’t in that position because it was “very careful and judicious about any hiring” earlier in the year out of concern about a global recession, Hungate said, according to the report. The company is still recruiting for specialized roles, but wants to make sure it’s conserving capital, Reuters cited Hungate as saying.

Grab named Hungate as COO in January.

