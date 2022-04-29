(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd., an RHB Bank Bhd. consortium and a group involving Sea Ltd. were granted licenses to run digital banks in Malaysia, providing the firms with a way to tap into the booming e-commerce market.

AEON Financial Service Co. and KAF Investment Bank -led ventures were also among the five successful applications announced Friday by the Malaysian central bank. Southeast Asian ride-hailing operator Grab’s successful bid also included its partners Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. and Kuok Brothers Sdn. Bhd.

The Grab-Singtel duo was among four winners of digital banking licenses in neighboring Singapore in December 2020.

Malaysia, like Singapore and the Philippines, is attempting to broaden access to financial services by opening up its banking system to digital and non-bank companies. The entrants will provide fresh competition for traditional lenders such as Malayan Banking Bhd., CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. and Public Bank Bhd., which have dominated the industry in Malaysia for decades.

