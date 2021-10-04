(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. by the end of this year, has appointed Alex Hungate, chief executive officer of SATS Ltd., as its chief operating officer.

“Grab’s business has expanded from ride-hailing into multiple new segments in the last three years, and Alex will bring together and create greater ecosystem synergies across Grab,” the Singapore-based company said in a statement.

The appointment will be effective from Jan. 4. He will replace Tan Hooi Ling, who will continue to oversee key pillars of the company’s business including technology, people operations and corporate strategy as Grab’s co-founder.

Hungate has resigned from SATS and is set to leave the Singapore Exchange-listed company in December. He spent the past eight years leading SATS, the biggest airport ground handler and inflight caterer in the city-state. Prior to SATS, he held senior roles at global firms including HSBC Singapore. He’s currently serving on the board of Singapore’s Economic Development Board as well as United Overseas Bank Ltd.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.