(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc.’s tailspin has wiped out $22 billion in value since it jumped to the public market in a merger with a blank-check firm in December.

Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing and delivery giant has plunged 62% since its debut, placing it among the Nasdaq Composite Index’s worst performers over that stretch. Thursday’s 41% drop marked its biggest selloff ever after the Singapore-based company’s quarterly net loss nearly doubled from last year. The tumble came as roughly 102 million shares changed hands, more than five-times the average over the past month.

Grab’s losses reached $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with the consensus estimate of $645 million. Those mounting losses have led investors to flee the stock alongside other companies that have yet to turn a profit. Grab was the worst performer in the De-SPAC Index on Thursday as the basket of former special-purpose acquisition companies dropped as much as 5.2%.

