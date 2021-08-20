(Bloomberg) -- Grace has rapidly intensified to become a major hurricane with landfall expected in mainland Mexico later tonight, the National Hurricane Center in the U.S. said in an alert.

Reports from Airforce Reserve aircraft tracking hurricanes show that the maximum winds have increase to nearly 120 miles per hour, which makes Grace a category three hurricane. Some additional strengthening is possible until Grace, currently 105 miles north of Veracruz, makes landfall in Mexico.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.