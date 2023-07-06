(Bloomberg) -- Municipal bonds sold for Elvis Presley’s Graceland tourist attraction have fallen deeper into distress.

US Bank, the trustee on the debt, disclosed it couldn’t make July 1 principal and interest payments on a series of senior bonds sold for the complex in 2017. The borrower had already defaulted on subordinate bonds after the pandemic led to a decline in visitors.

The trustee said it was about $945,000 short on roughly $1.8 million due this month after collecting all available dollars, according to a regulatory filing dated Wednesday. Certain payments on other series of bonds sold for the complex were made, the filing said.

In total, more than $100 million of bonds were sold by an agency affiliated with Shelby County and the city of Memphis, Tennessee, to help pay for the renovation and expansion of Elvis’s mansion home.

Read More: Elvis’s Home Defaults and Tourism Sites Worry: Joe Mysak (1)

Before tourism declined in 2020, Graceland drew about 500,000 visitors a year. That attendance fell to 158,182 during the first year of the pandemic, and rebounded to 272,708 in 2021, according to Randy Layman, a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings, which rates one series of bonds as BB.

Layman said that July’s defaults may be a lagging indicator of distress, given the way the tax revenue backing the bonds is collected. A legislative change from lawmakers last year should allow the necessary sales tax collections within Graceland to “catch up” to local receipts and make more revenue available to pay debt service, he said in an email Wednesday.

In December, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB rating on the only series of Graceland bonds it grades, the $24.4 million Series B. The rating company also raised its outlook to stable from negative.

“The outlook revision reflects our view of improved debt service coverage on the series 2017B given the recovery in visitor activity following Covid-19-related declines,‘’ Layman wrote at the time.

In April, Elvis Presley Enterprises, Graceland’s developer, announced that first quarter attendance was 95,995, up from 56,703 for the first quarter of 2022, and hotel occupancy at the site was 60.45%, up from 44.97%. Attendance in the first quarter outpaced pre-pandemic figures for the first time, according to Layman.

The tax-collections backing the bonds “should exhibit strong growth over the prior year - supporting revenue available to the series currently in default,” he said in an email.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.