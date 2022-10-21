(Bloomberg) -- Senator Lindsey Graham asked the US Supreme Court to shield him from having to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating whether Donald Trump and his supporters violated the law in their efforts to undo the former president’s election loss.

Graham’s filing comes a day after the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his bid to avoid testifying. He lodged the request with Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency matters from the 11th Circuit.

Graham says he is protected by the Constitution’s speech-or-debate clause, which limits investigations into federal lawmakers’ legislative and investigatory work. The South Carolina Republican said Supreme Court intervention is needed so that he won’t have to testify before he can finish pressing his appeal.

“Without a stay, Senator Lindsey Graham will soon be questioned by a local Georgia prosecutor and her ad hoc investigative body about his protected ‘Speech or Debate’ related to the 2020 election,” argued Graham’s lawyer, former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Under the appeals court ruling, Graham must appear before the panel but can still try to refuse to answer particular questions.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to ask Graham whether he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure the state official into discarding absentee votes.

The appeals court said Graham can also be questioned about any coordination with the Trump campaign in its efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

The case is Graham v. Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury, 22A337.

