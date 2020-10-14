(Bloomberg) -- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee get another chance to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday as she advances toward likely confirmation as the third justice President Donald Trump has successfully nominated to the Supreme Court.

Chairman Lindsey Graham said he expects all Republicans on the committee to support Barrett’s confirmation and all Democrats to vote against a nomination that they say should be left to whomever wins the presidential election in less than three weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to have the full Senate vote on Barrett’s nomination on Oct. 22.

Wednesday’s hearing is the third of four days that the panel has scheduled to consider the Barrett nomination.

Graham Celebrates Barrett for Opposing Abortion (9:15 a.m.)

Graham opened Wednesday’s session by saying that Republicans are sending a nominee to the Supreme Court who has publicly opposed abortion.

“It’s pretty clear to everybody watching these hearings that you and your family are pro-life,” Graham said. “This is the first time in American history we’ve nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology. And she’s going to the court.”

Barrett spent a considerable amount of time during Tuesday’s hearing defending her judicial independence and ability to separate her faith from her duties.

“This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women,” Graham said. “You’re going to shatter that barrier.”

Key Developments:

